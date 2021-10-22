Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 22, 2021

1) A busy weekend of basketball for New Orleans (0-1) begins Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Chicago (1-0), followed by Saturday’s 7 p.m. tip-off at Minnesota (1-0). Pregame TV and radio coverage on both evenings is at 6:30.

2) Check out Thursday’s practice report, focusing on the high-caliber centers New Orleans is facing to open this 2021-22 regular season (Joel Embiid, Nikola Vucevic, Karl-Anthony Towns).



3) Read the latest injury report.



4) The play of New Orleans’ starting guards was one positive from Wednesday’s opener.



5) Read the first edition of “24 Seconds” for the 2021-22 season.