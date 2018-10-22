Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 22, 2018

1) The Week 2 schedule for New Orleans (2-0) features three home games, starting with Tuesday’s matchup against the Clippers (2-1). Later in the week, the Pelicans host a back-to-back Friday and Saturday vs. Brooklyn and Utah, respectively. New Orleans is one of six undefeated teams in the league, including three in the Western Conference (the others are Portland and Denver).

3) The Pelicans were off Saturday, then practiced Sunday morning in Metairie. The team will practice again Monday at the Smoothie King Center. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

