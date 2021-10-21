Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2021

1) New Orleans played Philadelphia tightly for a half Wednesday, but the 76ers pulled away in the fourth quarter in beating the Pelicans by a 117-97 margin. Check out action photos from 76ers-Pelicans.

2) Watch postgame reaction from Willie Green and three Pelicans players.



3) Jonas Valanciunas signed a contract extension with New Orleans on Wednesday prior to the season opener.

4) On Thursdays throughout the 2021-22 season, we’ll be using this space partly to focus on Pelicans broadcasting elements and coverage. Listen to the latest “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, this one with 76ers TV broadcaster Kate Scott as the guest.



5) Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Chicago will air live on Bally Sports New Orleans. Pelicans TV will broadcast the next three games, prior to the next home game (Wednesday vs. Atlanta) being an ESPN exclusive telecast.