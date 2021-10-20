Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 20, 2021

1) The official start of the 20th season in New Orleans franchise history is tonight at 7 p.m., with the Pelicans hosting Philadelphia. Tickets are available here. Watch a hype video. The game will air on TV on Bally Sports New Orleans (pregame 6:30). Radio coverage starts at 6 with “Pelicans Weekly,” seguing into a 6:30 pregame show.

1B) Congratulations to Hall of Famer, Louisiana native and LSU product Bob Pettit, who was named one of the NBA's 75 greatest players of all time Tuesday. The 88-year-old is a regular attendee of New Orleans home games.

2) Willie Green makes his NBA coaching debut against the franchise for which he made his NBA playing debut in 2003. Read more about Green’s background and approach with the Pels.



3) Read Tuesday’s official injury report, which will include health updates, previous game starting lineups for both teams and series records all season. On Wednesdays throughout the season, we'll be discussing the Western Conference standings and races. Golden State was the first West squad to crack the win column Tuesday, roaring back from a deficit to beat the Lakers, despite a rough shooting night by Steph Curry.

4) Watch a Pelicans all-access new video feature called “The Squad.” Episode No. 1 is available here.



5) Read part 2 of our Southwest Division roundtable season preview.