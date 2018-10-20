Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 20, 2018

1) New Orleans set a franchise record Friday, racking up 149 points to overpower Sacramento. The Pelicans improved to 2-0 and are averaging 140.0 points, including the 131 they tallied at Houston on Wednesday. It is the team’s first 2-0 start since 2011-12. The last time New Orleans started 3-0 was ’10-11, when it began 8-0.

2) Speaking of setting records, Nikola Mirotic established a career high by pouring in 36 points, highlighted by five three-pointers.



3) Anthony Davis (25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists in 27 minutes) wasn't needed in the fourth quarter, with New Orleans up by a big margin.







5) With multiple days before New Orleans plays again, the Pelicans are off Saturday and won't practice. They don't return to game action until Tuesday, when they host the Clippers (1-1).