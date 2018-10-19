Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 19, 2018

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) will face off against the Sacramento Kings (0-1) at 7:00 p.m. (CT) in the Smoothie King Center. Fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt and pocket schedule, courtesy of Smoothie King.

2) Fans can purchase tickets here or watch on Fox Sports New Orleans with Joel Meyers and David Wesley, or listen on 99.5 FM WRNO with Sean Kelley, John DeShazier, and Daniel Sallerson.

3) Be sure to listen to the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek this afternoon as Cindy Robinson, Ashley Amoss, and Caroline Gonzalez sit down with Karen Loftus from WGNO to discuss tonight's Pelicans game.



4) Read more on Elfrid Payton's skill set after his season opener triple-double.

5) Watch the first interview with the Pelicans newest addition, Tim Frazier.

