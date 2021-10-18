Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2021

1) On Mondays throughout the 2021-22 NBA regular season, we’ll be taking a look at the team’s upcoming schedule and opponents. Week 1 for New Orleans consists of a Wednesday home opener vs. Philadelphia, followed by a road back-to-back in Chicago and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The 76ers were fourth on NBA.com’s East power rankings (now eighth overall), while the Bulls were No. 8 (No. 15 overall). The Timberwolves were placed No. 10 in the West (No. 19 overall), one notch ahead of the Pelicans in the conference by John Schuhmann. New Orleans will practice the next two days. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage of Monday’s session.

2) Read about the team’s trip to Nicholls State and Lafourche Parish on Saturday for its annual open practice. Wearing a Scooby Doo costume as part of his rookie initiation to the league, Trey Murphy joined the media after practice.

3) The Pelicans are donating $100,000 to Nicholls’ hurricane relief fund.



4) Check out exclusive photos by Ashley Amoss from open practice.



5) Read more about Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s retro sports gear.