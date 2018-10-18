Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 18, 2018

1) New Orleans’ 2018-19 season opener was a resounding success, featuring a 19-point win on the homecourt of the NBA’s best regular season team in ’17-18. The Pelicans never trailed in their 131-112 triumph at Houston.



2) Watch postgame video interviews with Anthony Davis (32 points), Nikola Mirotic (30 points) and Alvin Gentry. In addition, Elfrid Payton (triple-double in Pelicans debut) did an on-court, walk-off interview with Jennifer Hale for Fox Sports New Orleans.

3) The Pelicans arrived at the Kenner airport just after midnight this morning, but are back practicing Thursday in Metairie. Check Pelicans.com later for more coverage of today's workout.

4) New Orleans will open its 41-game home schedule Friday vs. Sacramento at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



5) Gentry’s weekly radio show on WRNO 99.5 FM airs tonight at 6:30. On Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, Joel Meyers and Sean Kelley discussed the ’18-19 Pelicans.