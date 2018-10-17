Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 17, 2018

1) Happy NBA season. New Orleans begins its 82-game schedule tonight at 7 p.m. in Houston, with TV coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM starts at 6:30. New addition Wesley Johnson is not expected to be available to play for the Pelicans.

2) It’s a kind of “first day of school” feel when basketball season begins, so learn more about the Pelicans in this yearbook-style photo gallery.

3) Watch our Pelicans.com Road Trip Preview, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



4) Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Ian Clark, E’Twaun Moore and Alvin Gentry.

5) Check out statistical looks ahead to the season, featuring the team’s wings and frontcourt players.

