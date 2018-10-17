Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 17, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Oct 17, 2018

1)      Happy NBA season. New Orleans begins its 82-game schedule tonight at 7 p.m. in Houston, with TV coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM starts at 6:30. New addition Wesley Johnson is not expected to be available to play for the Pelicans.

2)      It’s a kind of “first day of school” feel when basketball season begins, so learn more about the Pelicans in this yearbook-style photo gallery.

3)      Watch our Pelicans.com Road Trip Preview, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.

4)      Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Ian Clark, E’Twaun Moore and Alvin Gentry.

5)      Check out statistical looks ahead to the season, featuring the team’s wings and frontcourt players.

Tags
Clark, Ian, Moore, E'Twaun, Gentry, Alvin, Pelicans, pelicans

Related Content

Clark, Ian

Moore, E'Twaun

Gentry, Alvin