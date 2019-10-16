Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 16, 2019

1) As New Orleans continues a multi-day stretch between games, listen to Monday’s podcast update on the preseason, featuring ESPN writer Andrew Lopez.



2) Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Jrue Holiday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Alvin Gentry.

3) Watch a halftime Q&A from the team’s preseason home game last week, featuring David Griffin and Trajan Langdon.



4) Read the latest profile article on guard Frank Jackson. Another Duke University product, JJ Redick, was profiled Monday.



5) Watch a video detailing some of the players’ favorite movies.

