Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 16, 2018

1) The Pelicans added forward Wesley Johnson in a Monday trade with the Clippers, in exchange for center Alexis Ajinca. Check out photos from Johnson’s NBA career.



2) New Orleans will practice this morning in Metairie, then head to Houston in advance of Wednesday’s regular season opener. Wednesday’s Southwest Division matchup will be televised locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and nationally on ESPN.

3) On Tuesdays throughout the 2018-19 regular season, we’ll be taking a brief look at where the Pelicans are listed on various national power rankings. New Orleans is No. 13 on NBA.com’s rundown, as well as No. 12 on ESPN.com’s list. The latter site notes that one of the Pelicans’ toughest schedule stretches of the season comes quickly, a five-game road trip bridging October/November that features five formidable West hosts. CBS Sports places New Orleans 11th; the highest spot was Yahoo’s 10th, with that site writing, “We’re not fooled by that 0-5 preseason. As long as AD and Jrue are upright, these boys will dangerous.”

4) Read a 2018-19 statistical preview for New Orleans’ backcourt players.



5) Speaking of guards, Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday spoke to the media after Monday’s practice, as did Alvin Gentry.