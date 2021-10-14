Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 14, 2021

1) The Pelicans Weekly radio show airs tonight at 6 p.m. on 100.3 FM, featuring GM Trajan Langdon as the guest. It will be available on Pelicans.com at 6:31.

2) Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast was highlighted by appearances by Bally Sports analyst David Wesley and studio host Erin Hartigan.



3) The Pelicans exercised options on multiple players Wednesday.



4) Read more on New Orleans trade addition Jonas Valanciunas in the latest player profile.

5) Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes spoke to the media after practice yesterday.