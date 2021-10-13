Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 13, 2021

1) In the midst of a lengthy stretch with no games until the Oct. 20 regular season opener, New Orleans returns to practice Wednesday. Check Pelicans.com later for post-practice coverage.

2) Speaking of practices, the team will hold its annual open practice Saturday at Nicholls State.



3) New Orleans made three roster moves Tuesday.



4) Pelicans.com’s series of preseason player profiles continued Tuesday with a look at Naji Marshall.



5) Jonas Valanciunas is up next in the series, which began with profiles of Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart and Trey Murphy III.

