Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 11, 2018

1) New Orleans plays its final preseason game and its lone exhibition tilt in the Smoothie King Center tonight at 7, hosting Toronto. Tickets are on sale here.



2) The Pelicans arrived in Louisiana around 12:30 a.m. this morning after a 140-128 Wednesday loss at Miami.



3) Tune in to WRNO 99.5 FM at 6 p.m. this evening for the weekly half-hour Alvin Gentry radio show.

4) Tonight’s Pelicans-Raptors game will be live-streamed on Pelicans.com, with the in-game broadcast provided by the radio team of Sean Kelley and John DeShazier. Pregame coverage on the Pelicans Radio Network begins at 6:30.

5) Make sure you stay tuned after Thursday’s game for “Pelicans OT,” the postgame radio show, hosted by Daniel Sallerson. Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer will stop by to join Sallerson in fielding call-ins from fans, as we look ahead to next week’s start of the NBA regular season. The phone number to dial to comment about the team during an extended postgame discussion is (504) 593-4910.