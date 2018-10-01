Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 1, 2018

1) New Orleans arrived at its Atlanta hotel at 1:30 a.m. Eastern this morning, after traveling from Chicago. The Pelicans play a back-to-back against the Hawks tonight, with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on the Pelicans Radio Network begins at 6. In addition, the game will be streamed live on Pelicans.com. The preseason matchup will be played at Georgia Tech, alma mater of New Orleans veteran point guard Jarrett Jack.

2) Listen to the Black and Blue Report later today for a Pelicans update from Atlanta, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.

3) The Pelicans dropped a 128-116 preseason opener against the Bulls last night.



4) Alvin Gentry spoke to the media after the game.



5) Jahlil Okafor provided eight points and highlight plays at both ends of the floor, but he sustained a right ankle sprain in the final minute of Sunday’s game. His status will be updated soon. Gentry will meet with the media pregame in Atlanta at 5 Central.

