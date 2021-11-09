Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 9, 2021

1) Monday’s Southwest Division game in Dallas was tied at 64 midway through the third quarter, but the Mavericks then went on a big surge, eventually posting a 108-92 victory over New Orleans (1-10).



2) Watch postgame reaction from Willie Green and Pelicans players.



3) Peruse action photos from Pelicans-Mavericks.



4) Next up is a Wednesday home game vs. Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



5) On NBA.com’s weekly power rankings, New Orleans checks in at No. 29 (ahead of Houston), with writer John Schuhmann pointing out the team’s defensive struggles despite rebounding well at that end of the floor. The Athletic was a bit more charitable, ranking the Pelicans at 26.