Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 8, 2021

1) New Orleans wraps up a four-game Western Conference road trip this evening at 7:30, visiting Southwest Division counterpart Dallas. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 7.

2) Read Sunday’s injury report for Pelicans-Mavericks. Watch Sunday post-practice interviews with Willie Green and Naji Marshall.

3) Week 4 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (1-9) consists of three opponents currently over .500 record-wise, starting with Dallas (6-3). That’s followed by home games vs. Oklahoma City (3-6), Brooklyn (7-3) and Memphis (5-4), with those matchups taking place Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (Grizzlies is at 6 p.m.) in the Smoothie King Center.

4) Josh Hart is the latest subject in our NBA Superlatives series.



5) Check out “24 Seconds” with two-way contract signee Daulton Hommes. The Birmingham Squadron are off to a 2-0 start in G League action.