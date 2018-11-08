Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 8, 2018

Posted: Nov 08, 2018

1)      The Pelicans got back on track Wednesday night, returning home to the Smoothie King Center and defeating the Chicago Bulls 107-98.

2)      Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer recapped the game in his postgame wrap. Get the inside scoop and game stats.

3)      Missed the game? Watch the Pelicans-Bulls game highlights.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 107-98 in...
November 07, 2018

4)      Check out some game action photos from Wednesday night's win.

Game 11: Pelicans vs. Bulls 11/07/18
Game 11: Pelicans vs. Bulls 11/07/18
Check out the game action photos
November 07, 2018

5)      The Pelicans next game is at home against the Phoenix Suns this Saturday night at 6 pm. Find your tickets here.

Tags
Davis, Anthony, Gentry, Alvin, Bulls, Pelicans, pelicans

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Gentry, Alvin

Bulls