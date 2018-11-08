Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 8, 2018
1) The Pelicans got back on track Wednesday night, returning home to the Smoothie King Center and defeating the Chicago Bulls 107-98.
2) Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer recapped the game in his postgame wrap. Get the inside scoop and game stats.
3) Missed the game? Watch the Pelicans-Bulls game highlights.
5) The Pelicans next game is at home against the Phoenix Suns this Saturday night at 6 pm. Find your tickets here.