Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 7, 2018

1) New Orleans (4-6) finally plays a home game Wednesday after an 11-day break between games at the Smoothie King Center, facing Chicago (3-8) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Alvin Gentry, former Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic and Elfrid Payton.



3) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is tied for 10th in the conference standings, 1.5 games behind eighth-place Memphis (5-4). There are currently four teams in the top eight that did not reach the West playoffs last season, including red-hot Denver (9-1), the Clippers and Sacramento (both 6-4) and the Grizzlies.

4) New Orleans dropped in several NBA power rankings this week, such as falling to No. 16 on NBA.com’s rundown. John Schuhmann on the impact of Anthony Davis being sidelined and in and out of the mix lately: "They rank 29th defensively (117.2 points allowed per 100 possessions) over the losing streak, with Anthony Davis having missed three of the five games and with one of the other two having been against the Warriors. The Pelicans have been 27.5 points per 100 possessions better with Davis on the floor (plus-12.7) than they’ve been with him on the bench (minus-14.8)."

5) Watch the latest “Sounds of New Orleans” video, featuring Tank and the Bangas.