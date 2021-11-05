Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 5, 2021

1) It’s a third straight late-night tip-off of this week, with Friday’s game at Golden State (6-1) beginning at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM starts at 8:30, with ESPN also broadcasting nationally.

2) Read Thursday’s injury report.



3) Listen to the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show, featuring guest Jarron Collins, a New Orleans assistant coach.



4) Read the latest edition of “24 Seconds,” this time with guard Jose Alvarado.



5) The Birmingham Squadron officially begin their 2021-22 G League season tonight with a road game against Greensboro at 6 p.m. Central.