Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 5, 2018

1) New Orleans (4-5) wraps up its five-game road trip in Oklahoma City (4-4), seeking a first win on the trek. The Pelicans have already faced the four best teams in the Western Conference during this trip, nearly in the same order of the standings: Denver (8-1), Golden State (9-1), Portland (7-3) and San Antonio (6-3).

2) Elfrid Payton (ankle) is listed as out for Monday’s game. Anthony Davis (elbow) and Darius Miller (quad) are probable.

3) Week 4 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of three games, with Monday’s tilt against the Thunder representing the most difficult opponent in the trio record-wise. On Wednesday, the Pelicans will host Chicago (2-8), prior to entertaining Phoenix (2-7) on Saturday.

