Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans ended their three-game road trip with a convincing 123-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Nov. 29. Center Jonas Valanciunas led the way with a career-high 39 points, going an incredible 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

5) The Pelicans will play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. Get your tickets here.