Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 30, 2018

1) The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Miami Heat in American Airlines Arena tonight at 7 p.m. (CT). Fans can watch on Fox Sports New Orleans with Joel Meyers, David Wesley, and Jen Hale, or listen in on WRNO 99.5 FM with Sean Kelley and Daniel Sallerson.

2) Watch Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer break down tonigh's game in the Road Trip Preview.

3) Considerable attention and focus has been devoted recently to New Orleans trying to reduce its turnovers offensively, but at the defensive end, the Pelicans showed positive signs in that category Wednesday, during a 21-point win over Washington. Read more.

4) Anthony Davis and Tim Frazier spoke to the media at this morning's shootaround.

5) In case you missed it, watch the player spotlight on Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore.