Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 3, 2021

1) New Orleans (1-7) will play the second game of a back-to-back late Wednesday, visiting Sacramento (3-4) at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 8:30.

2) Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast for a preview of Pelicans-Kings. The show will feature Sacramento TV play-by-play broadcaster Kyle Draper. Pelicans.com will have its Behind the Numbers preview as well this morning. An injury report from California is expected in the afternoon hours.

3) The Pelicans led by 20 points Tuesday, but couldn’t hold off Phoenix in the second half, losing by a 112-100 margin on national TV.



4) Watch postgame reaction from Willie Green, Jonas Valanciunas, Josh Hart and Devonte’ Graham.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, there are only six teams in the West with winning records, but two of them are among New Orleans’ upcoming opponents later on this road trip. Golden State is 5-1, while Dallas is 4-3.