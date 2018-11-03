Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 3, 2018

1) New Orleans (4-4) plays the fourth game of a five-stop road trip Saturday, facing San Antonio (5-2) at 7:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 7.

2) Following Saturday’s Southwest Division matchup, New Orleans will head to Oklahoma City, in advance of Monday’s road-trip finale vs. the Thunder.

3) Go “Off the Court” with Pelicans rookie Kenrich Williams.



4) Isiah Thomas of NBA TV stopped by the Black and Blue Report this week.

5) In case you missed it, New Orleans dropped a high-scoring Thursday contest in Portland.

