Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 29, 2021

1) For a second straight week, New Orleans’ schedule consists of consecutive games against a Western Conference opponent, this time with Week 7 featuring Wednesday and Friday matchups against Dallas (10-8). First up, though, is Monday’s visit to the LA Clippers (11-9), wrapping up a three-game Pelicans road trip. Week 7 for New Orleans (5-17) ends Sunday with a visit to Houston (3-16, but winners of two straight).

2) Tonight’s road game in Los Angeles is a late one, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 9. Check Pelicans.com later today for more on the contest pitting West clubs. Read Sunday’s injury report for Pelicans-Clippers.



