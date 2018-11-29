Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 29, 2018

1) A change to the starting lineup paid off immediately for New Orleans (11-11), which rolled to a 125-104 victory over Washington, ending a four-game losing streak. Tim Frazier notched 12 points and 12 assists in his new role. The Pelicans are in ninth place in the Western Conference, a half game behind Dallas (10-9) and one game behind the seventh-place Lakers (11-9).

2) Watch Frazier’s on-court postgame interview with Jennifer Hale.

3) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle.



4) Gentry’s weekly radio show on WRNO 99.5 FM airs tonight at 6:30.

5) The Pelicans are off from practice today, but will travel to Miami this afternoon. New Orleans has a two-game Southeast Division road trip this weekend, facing the Heat on Friday (7 p.m. Central) and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday (4 p.m. Central). Both games will be broadcast live on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO.