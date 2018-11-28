Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 28, 2018

1) New Orleans (10-11) wraps up a two-game homestand Wednesday, hosting Washington at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis spoke to the media after Tuesday practice about how the Pelicans can improve upon their recent performance.

2) The Pelicans fell 124-107 to Boston on Monday. Watch the “Pelicans Double OT” recap show, hosted by Daniel Sallerson. Also after the Celtics game, catch the second episode of the “Post-Post-Postgame Show” with Jenny Craig.



3) Check out “NBA Superlatives” with Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson.



4) Frank Jackson participated in an ACME Truck Lines Reading Timeout.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, New Orleans is No. 12 in the standings entering a busy night around the league. Teams 8 through 11 are no more than half of a game ahead of the Pelicans, with Sacramento, San Antonio and Dallas at exactly .500 and Minnesota holding an identical 10-11 mark (the Timberwolves are 1-0 head-to-head vs. the Pelicans). Despite recent six- and four-game losing streaks, New Orleans is only three games behind fourth-place Oklahoma City (12-7).