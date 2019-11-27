Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 27, 2019

1) You may have heard by now - New Orleans hosts the Lakers at 8:30 p.m. tonight on national TV. ESPN has the broadcast on TV, while coverage on ESPN Radio New Orleans begins at 8. ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike joined the Pelicans Podcast yesterday to discuss the game and other NBA topics.



2) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with former Lakers Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, as well as fifth-year Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry. All three men expressed the opinion that Wednesday’s game should be treated like any other game on the schedule.



3) Derrick Favors was upgraded to questionable on Tuesday’s injury report. Hart is also questionable.



4) Check out photos from the Pelicans Thanksgiving Assist event at the New Orleans Mission.



5) On Western Conference Wednesday, the Pelicans are No. 11 in the standings at 6-11, but just 2.5 games behind eighth-place Phoenix (8-8) and three behind No. 7 Minnesota (9-8). There are six West teams with records well above .500, led by the Lakers at 15-2, followed closely by 13-3 Denver. Via NBA.com, New Orleans has had the league’s toughest schedule, while the Lakers have had the West’s second-easiest slate (only Dallas has played a more manageable schedule in the conference).