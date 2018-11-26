Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 26, 2018

1) Week 7 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists entirely of Eastern Conference matchups, hosting games against Boston and Washington, followed by a Southeast Division road trip to Miami and Charlotte on the weekend. Surprisingly, none of those squads enter this week with a winning record; the Celtics are 10-10, while the Hornets are 9-10. Washington and Miami are tied for the No. 10 spot in the East with identical 7-12 records.

2) The Pelicans begin a brief two-game homestand Monday against Boston, with tip-off in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



3) Anthony Davis (right hip strain) remains listed as questionable to play Monday, after he was sidelined Saturday at Washington.

4) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, hosted by Daniel Sallerson, for discussion on the Pelicans with Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer.

5) Despite a three-game losing streak, New Orleans (10-10) is in eighth place in the Western Conference, but tied with Dallas (9-9), Houston (9-9) and Sacramento (10-10). It’s far too early to be talking about tiebreakers, but the Pelicans are listed ahead of those teams in the standings because they have a better conference record than any of them, as well as 1-0 season-series leads on the Rockets and Kings (they have not played the Mavericks yet, but face Dallas three times in December).