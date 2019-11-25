Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 25, 2019

1) Week 6 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of three games against Western Conference foes, beginning with Wednesday’s home tilt vs. the Lakers. That is followed by consecutive weekend games against Oklahoma City, with a trip to the Sooner State on Friday, followed by a Sunday home matinee in the Smoothie King Center.

2) The Pelicans are now 3-2 during a schedule stretch of 11 straight games against the West. Speaking of the West, New Orleans (6-11) is in 11th place, but just 2.5 games behind eighth-place Minnesota (8-8). There are six teams in the conference comfortably above .500, but a large pack of squads close record-wise after that.

3) New Orleans finished 1-2 on a three-game road trip, falling 134-109 at the Clippers on Sunday.



4) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry and E’Twaun Moore.



5) New Orleans will travel back to Louisiana this morning and afternoon, then is expected to practice Tuesday.