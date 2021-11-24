Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 24, 2021

1) A semi-regular tradition occurs again tonight as the Smoothie King Center is the site of a Thanksgiving Eve game. At 7 p.m. it will be a rematch from last week between Washington (11-6) and New Orleans (3-16). Tickets are available here.



2) Check out photos from the Pelicans’ Thanksgiving event.

3) Read Tuesday’s practice report on New Orleans’ emphasis on keeping the game simple. Also read Tuesday’s injury report.



4) Read the latest NBA Superlatives Q&A, this time with Brandon Ingram. Ingram, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willie Green spoke after Tuesday’s practice.

5) Listen to today’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring guest Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

