Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 24, 2019

1) New Orleans (6-10) plays the second game of a back-to-back Sunday night at the LA Clippers. Tip-off is 8 p.m. Central, with TV and radio coverage starting at 7:30.

2) Read a statistical preview of Pelicans-Clippers.



3) New Orleans enters Sunday’s action two games out of eighth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota (8-8) is currently No. 8.

4) The Pelicans dropped a 128-120 decision in Utah last night.



5) Watch postgame reaction from Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.