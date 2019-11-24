Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 24, 2019

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 24, 2019

1)      New Orleans (6-10) plays the second game of a back-to-back Sunday night at the LA Clippers. Tip-off is 8 p.m. Central, with TV and radio coverage starting at 7:30.

2)      Read a statistical preview of Pelicans-Clippers.

3)      New Orleans enters Sunday’s action two games out of eighth place in the Western Conference. Minnesota (8-8) is currently No. 8.

4)      The Pelicans dropped a 128-120 decision in Utah last night.

5)      Watch postgame reaction from Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.

