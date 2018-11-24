Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 24, 2018

1) New Orleans (10-9) plays the second game of a back-to-back in Washington tonight at 7 Central. This is the first of two matchups between the Pelicans and Wizards over the next five days. The season series concludes Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center.

2) The Pelicans enter Saturday’s seven-game slate around the NBA in 10th place in the Western Conference, but the standings are so tight, they could move up to eighth by beating the Wizards and two other teams losing.

3) New Orleans dropped a 114-109 decision at New York on Friday night, slipping to 0-2 on a three-game road trip against the Eastern Conference.



