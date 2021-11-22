Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 22, 2021

1) The theme for Week 6 of New Orleans’ four-game schedule is opponents who are either off to an excellent start, or who’ve been playing much better basketball lately. The latter description applies to tonight’s foe, Minnesota (7-9), winners of three straight. The former is the case for Washington (11-5, third in Eastern Conference) and Utah (11-5, third in West). The Jazz will host the Pelicans twice in Salt Lake City this weekend.

2) Tip-off for Timberwolves-Pelicans is at 7 p.m., with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM starting at 6:30.

3) Tickets to Monday’s game are available here.



4) After hosting Minnesota and Washington (Wednesday, 7 p.m.) over the next three days, New Orleans will go on the road for five of its subsequent six games.

5) Read the latest “Off the Court” article on Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez.

