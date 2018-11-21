Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 21, 2018

1) New Orleans (10-7) visits Philadelphia (12-7) at 6 p.m. Central in an intriguing interconference matchup in Pennsylvania, the start of a three-game Pelicans road trip vs. the Eastern Conference. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 5:30.

2) Anthony Davis enters Wednesday’s game six points shy of 10,000 in his career. Watch an interview with Jennifer Hale discussing the imminent milestone.



3) Read about Julius Randle’s stellar first month of the regular season.



4) On Western Conference Wednesday here, the Pelicans are in seventh place, but only two games out of first behind Portland (12-5). Two of the top four teams in the current standings did not make the playoffs last season, including No. 2 Memphis (11-5) and the fourth-place Clippers (11-6). Defending NBA champion Golden State (12-6) is third. Ten West teams sport winning records and even the team with the second-worst record, Minnesota, has won three of its past four games. New Orleans is 6-7 vs. the West but unbeaten against the East, going 4-0 entering Wednesday’s matchup with Philadelphia.

5) Following Wednesday’s buzzer, the Pelicans will travel to New York City by bus. They will have Thanksgiving off, prior to facing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Black Friday.