Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 20, 2020

1) It’s been an eventful week in the NBA, but it’s about to potentially get even more interesting this weekend. Free agency negotiations start at 5 p.m. Central tonight; teams can announce the official signing of players on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. Central.

2) The Pelicans and Kira Lewis Jr. are both pleased that the Alabama guard will begin his pro career in New Orleans.



3) Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon’s post-draft media session is one of several available draft videos available on the site.

4) Listen to Thursday’s Pelicans Podcast for a recap of the draft and discussion on Lewis.



5) Check out a behind the scenes photo gallery of Lewis on draft night.

