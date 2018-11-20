Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 20, 2018

1) New Orleans (10-7) capped off a sweep of a three-game homestand Monday, overpowering San Antonio in the second half for a 140-126 victory. It was the most points the Pelicans have ever scored vs. the Spurs in team history.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Alvin Gentry (interviewing himself at times), Julius Randle (triple-double), Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.



3) Randle spoke with Fox Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale immediately after the win.



4) Prior to Monday’s win vs. the Spurs, 14 was a popular number for the Pelicans in NBA power rankings, as they were placed exactly 14th by ESPN.com, SI.com and CBS Sports. According to SI.com, “Anthony Davis was in MVP-esque form as he got the New Orleans offense back on track last week. Saturday’s win against the Nuggets is one that will likely mean a lot when it’s time to figure out playoff tiebreakers, and it could also be a galvanizing win that helps the Pelicans sustain this current hot streak in which they’ve won five of their last six.” (That’s now six of seven following Monday’s victory).

5) New Orleans will practice this morning in Metairie, then travel to Philadelphia this afternoon, in advance of Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve road game against the 76ers.