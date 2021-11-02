Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 2, 2021

1) New Orleans is back on national TV this evening for a late one in the desert, visiting Phoenix at 9 p.m. Central on TNT. Local coverage is exclusively on radio, with 100.3 FM’s pregame show starting at 8:30. Speaking of TNT, listen later to today’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring guest Brian Anderson, who’ll call Pelicans-Suns for the network. Phoenix is No. 13 on NBA.com's power rankings this week, while New Orleans is 27th. NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote, "After losing their first two games by a total of 36 points, the Pelicans have been more competitive. They’ve been a top-10 rebounding team on both ends of the floor, and they got their first win of the season by destroying the Wolves on the glass on Monday."

2) Read Monday’s practice report, focusing on Willie Green’s update of Zion Williamson’s status.



3) Read the updated injury report for Pelicans-Suns.



4) Peruse a photo gallery of Pelicans players showing off the team’s new City uniform.

5) Check out the latest edition of NBA Superlatives, with Devonte’ Graham.