Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 2, 2019

1) In a matchup of West teams seeking their second win of the season, New Orleans (1-4) visits Oklahoma City (1-4) at 4 p.m. Central this afternoon. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN Radio 100.3 FM begins at 3:30.

2) Read a behind the numbers preview of Pelicans-Thunder.



3) Friday’s Pelicans Podcast featured a guest appearance by Tas Melas of NBA TV and the “No Dunks” podcast.



4) In case you missed it, late Thursday the Pelicans cracked the win column by beating Denver.



5) The victory was powered by four Duke University products.

