Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 2, 2018

1) New Orleans (4-4) fell to Portland (6-2) in the Moda Center last night 132-119. Read the postgame wrap here.

2) Watch Julius Randle's highlights after having 29 points, six rebounds, and three assists in his performance against the Trail Blazers.

3) Hear postgame reactions from Alvin Gentry, Julius Randle and E'Twaun Moore after the loss.

4) The Pelicans will have an off day and continue their road trip in San Antonio as they take on the Spurs on Saturday, Nov. 3. Fox Sports New Orleans will continue their coverage from the AT&T Center with Joel Meyers and David Wesley. Sean Kelley and Daniel Sallerson will continue to have the call on WRNO 99.5 FM.

5) In case you missed it, the Non-Profit Kingsley House unveiled the Gayle and Tom Benson Community Center, a new basketball gym and recreation area at its Irish Channel campus.