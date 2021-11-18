Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 18, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans are off Thursday, Nov. 18.



2) New Orleans (2-14) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. Friday at the Smoothie King Center. You can find tickets here.

3) Guard Jose Alvarado will be the featured guest on the Pelicans Weekly radio show. It will air on ESPN 100.3 at 5 p.m. Thursday.

4) The Injury Report on the Pelicans-Clippers game will be released Thursday afternoon. You will be able to find it here.

5) Learn more about rookie forward Trey Murphy III in our feature, 24 seconds presented by Ibotta.