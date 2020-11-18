Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 18, 2020

1) After being pushed back twice from June to October to November, the 2020 NBA Draft will be held virtually this evening (ESPN, 7 p.m. Central). Visit Pelicans.com’s Draft Central, presented by Woodward, for the latest news. A 30-minute preview show will air at 6 p.m. on Pelicans.com, the mobile app and Fox Sports New Orleans.

2) Read our Tuesday draft preview. New Orleans officially has picks 13, 39, 42 and 60.

3) NOLA.com writer Christian Clark was a guest on Tuesday’s Pelicans Podcast, to discuss the draft.



4) The NBA announced the new schedule format and play-in format for the 2020-21 season Tuesday evening.



5) Earlier this week, the Pelicans announced their assistant coaching staff.