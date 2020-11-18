Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 18, 2020

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 18, 2020

1)      After being pushed back twice from June to October to November, the 2020 NBA Draft will be held virtually this evening (ESPN, 7 p.m. Central). Visit Pelicans.com’s Draft Central, presented by Woodward, for the latest news. A 30-minute preview show will air at 6 p.m. on Pelicans.com, the mobile app and Fox Sports New Orleans.

2)      Read our Tuesday draft preview. New Orleans officially has picks 13, 39, 42 and 60.

3)      NOLA.com writer Christian Clark was a guest on Tuesday’s Pelicans Podcast, to discuss the draft.

4)      The NBA announced the new schedule format and play-in format for the 2020-21 season Tuesday evening.

5)      Earlier this week, the Pelicans announced their assistant coaching staff.

