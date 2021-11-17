Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2021

1) The Pelicans released a medical update on Zion Williamson yesterday.



2) New Orleans (2-13) concludes its two-game Eastern Conference road trip Wednesday at Miami at 6:30 p.m. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 6. Read Tuesday’s official injury report, which also features lineup and series information for the Pelicans and their opponent.

3) Read the latest “Off the Court” Q&A with Pelicans veteran Garrett Temple.

4) The next edition of the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show airs at 6 p.m. Thursday.

5) On Western Conference Wednesday, the current play-in teams are the Lakers, Memphis, Portland and Sacramento. At 6-8, the No. 10 Kings are 4.5 games ahead of New Orleans. The marquee West matchup Wednesday night is Dallas (9-4) at Phoenix (10-3), with the Suns riding a nine-game winning streak. First-place Golden State (12-2) posted an impressive one-sided road win at Brooklyn on national TV Tuesday.