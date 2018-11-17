Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 17, 2018

1) New Orleans pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in team history Friday, rallying from a 19-point deficit to overtake New York by a 129-124 margin.



2) Watch postgame reaction from just outside the New Orleans locker room from Anthony Davis (43 points, 17 rebounds) and Alvin Gentry.



3) Via Fox Sports New Orleans, watch a “Mic’d up” video featuring Jrue Holiday, as well as Davis’ walk-off interview with Jennifer Hale.

4) The Pelicans have 13 back-to-backs this season, including four that are home/home in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans (8-7) hosts Denver (10-5) at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.



5) New Orleans split its previous home/home back-to-back, beating Brooklyn but losing to Utah. The Pelicans’ success at home (6-1 record) is one reason why they’ve moved into the top eight of the Western Conference. They enter Saturday’s games in eighth, only two games behind Denver and Portland (10-5), who are tied for second place.