Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 16, 2021

1) The first 24 minutes of New Orleans’ two-game Eastern Conference road trip were promising Monday evening, with the Pelicans building a double-digit advantage in Washington, but the Wizards rallied back in the second half to secure a 105-100 victory.



2) Watch highlights from Brandon Ingram’s second game back from injury, as the forward rang up 31 points against the Wizards.



3) Check out exclusive game photos from our nation’s capital.

4) The team will practice this morning in D.C., before traveling to Miami ahead of Wednesday’s Pelicans-Heat game in South Florida. Check Pelicans.com later for updates.

5) New Orleans is No. 29 on NBA.com’s power rankings, with writer John Schuhmann noting an uptick in offensive production by noting, “Brandon Ingram’s return from a seven-game absence (with 19 points and four assists) certainly helped the Pelicans end a nine-game losing streak and record their most efficient game of the season (112 points on just 91 possessions). But their most efficient performance prior to the win over Memphis was the night before against Brooklyn, so maybe they were already trending up.”