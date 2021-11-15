Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2021

1) Every opponent on New Orleans’ Week 5 schedule either has an excellent record or has been warming up recently. The challenging slate begins Monday at 6 p.m. at Washington (9-3), followed by a Wednesday game in Miami (8-5). The Pelicans return home Friday to face the LA Clippers (8-5), followed by Saturday’s trip to Indiana (6-8, but the Pacers are 5-2 after a 1-6 start).

2) Pregame coverage of Pelicans-Wizards tonight begins at 5:30 on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM. Check Pelicans.com later for preview coverage.

3) With the return of Brandon Ingram and players being recalled from the G League, today’s injury report includes two players, both listed as out. Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment, right fibular stress fracture) are on the update.

4) In case you missed it, New Orleans (2-12) broke through Saturday for a home win over Memphis.

5) Check out the latest “Off the Court” article with Didi Louzada.