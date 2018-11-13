Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 13, 2018

1) New Orleans (7-6, winners of three straight) posted one of its most impressive wins of 2018-19, dominating Toronto 126-110 on the Raptors’ home floor. It was Toronto’s first home loss of the young season and dropped the Raptors to 12-2 overall.



5) The Pelicans arrived at their Minneapolis hotel at around 2 a.m. this morning. New Orleans will practice at the Target Center this afternoon, then face Minnesota on Wednesday in an ESPN broadcast. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage from practice. The Pelicans were listed 14th through 17th on a range of NBA power rankings this week. According to ESPN.com (which ranked New Orleans 16th), "The Pelicans have missed point guard Elfrid Payton, whom they expect to welcome back from an ankle injury this week. New Orleans jumped out to a 4-1 start before Payton got hurt and are 1-5 without him, although Anthony Davis' elbow injury certainly skews that contrast. The Pelicans' preferred starting five has played only 60 minutes together but has outscored opponents by 49 points."