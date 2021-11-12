Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 12, 2021

1) It’s a busy weekend ahead in the Smoothie King Center, with Brooklyn and Memphis in town the next two nights. The Nets and Grizzlies are part of a stretch in which New Orleans (1-11) faces five consecutive opponents that are over .500 record-wise this season.

2) Tickets for Nets-Pelicans are available here. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Friday, then at 6 on Saturday.



3) To help preview Friday’s game, New York Post writer Brian Lewis joined the Pelicans Podcast.

4) Read Thursday’s injury report.



5) Brandon Ingram’s status is uncertain for Friday. Read the latest practice report.