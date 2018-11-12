Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 12, 2018

1) Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans consists of a road trip to Toronto and Minnesota, followed by a weekend home back-to-back vs. New York and Denver. The first and last of these matchups are against teams well above .500 and off to superb starts, sandwiched around two opponents that have struggled in the first month of the 2018-19 regular season. The Raptors own the league’s best record at 12-1, while the Nuggets are 9-4 following an active three-game losing streak. The Timberwolves and Knicks are 4-9 and 4-10, respectively.

2) The Pelicans tip off this four-games-in-six-days stretch Monday at Toronto, with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Central in the Raptors’ renamed Scotiabank Arena. Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM pregame coverage starts at 6. Elfrid Payton and Nikola Mirotic were listed as questionable on the team's Sunday injury report.

3) New Orleans enters this week in 11th place in the Western Conference, but only 1.5 games out of fourth, currently held by San Antonio (7-4, including 1-0 vs. NOLA).

4) In case you missed it, the Pelicans rolled to a 20-point win over Phoenix on Saturday.



5) New Orleans is 5-1 at home, but just 1-5 on the road, though four of those away defeats came against the top four teams in the West standings.